Kharge targets Centre over unemployment, inflation and attempts to end reservation

February 02, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, participating in the debate on the motion in Rajya Sabha on Friday to thank President Droupadi Murmu, attacked the Centre for unemployment, inflation and the reported attempts to end reservation. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he accused BJP members of promoting and protecting the “monocratic style” of Mr. Modi.

Comparing the recent developments in Jharkhand and Bihar, he said regime changes will be smooth if someone joins the BJP’s side. While Champai Soren had to wait two days for his swearing-in formalities in Jharkhand, Nitish Kumar could resign and take oath for the same post within hours in Bihar.

Mr. Kharge asked Mr. Modi to rein in statements and actions that support de-reservation. He said the Prime Minister should have condemned the recent draft guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) on de-reserving faculty posts meant for candidates of SC and ST communities. “The Prime Minister is silent when SC, ST, OBC and women are attacked. Otherwise, he would speak for hours on anything. But on issues such as Manipur violence, he would be silent. Why didn’t you go to Manipur?” he asked

He said when the attackers of a victim of the Gujarat pogrom, Bilkis Bano, were welcomed in Gujarat with garlands and sweets, the Prime Minister should have spoken. “PM should have condemned [it when] Bilkis Bano’s attackers were garlanded,” he said. He also raised the recent issue of violence against a girl student in Banaras Hindu University.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal contested Mr. Kharge and said the Congress leader was raising divisive issues. He also claimed that the data on inflation placed by Mr. Kharge during the speech was baseless.

When Mr. Kharge quoted Mr. Modi and said “Ab ki baar 400 paar” (this time, we will cross 400), BJP MPs thumped on the desk and Mr. Goyal welcomed this, saying, “You’re absolutely true.” Mr. Kharge retorted by saying, “This is your claim but you will not cross even 100. INDIA will win.”

Speaking on unemployment, the Congress leader pointed out that youngsters were willing to risk their lives for a job in Israel than die of starvation here in India. “People are saying that had they got any jobs here, they would have stayed in India,” he said, adding that unemployment had only increased under the Modi regime. “You have all powers. Why don’t you fill 30 lakh vacancies with the Centre,” he said and added that jobs in government and PSUs are the only hope for marginalised communities. “If you deny them that, they would say inquilab zindabad (long live revolution). Do not test their level of tolerance,” he warned.

Mr. Kharge noted that there was a decrease of 45,696 in the number of officers belonging to OBCs in public banks and insurance companies in the past five years. “41.1% of vacancies of doctors in AIIMS are not filled. There are about 4,600 vacancies in IITs; 32% faculty posts are vacant in Central Universities and among them, 39% belongs to SC, 46% belongs to ST, 45% belongs to OBC and 72% belongs to economically weaker sections,” he said, adding that experiments like Agnipath were imposed on the defence forces without any consultations. He also mentioned the alleged police torture of those who breached the security of Parliament during the Winter Session. “Even Parliament is not safe under this government,” he said.