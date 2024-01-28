GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Biden says three U.S. service members killed in drone attack in Jordan

The deaths marked the first fatalities of U.S. troops in the region since war began in Gaza; President Biden said the attack occurred on January 27 night

January 28, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Reuters
U.S. President Joe Biden blames Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq and Syria for the attack on U.S. forces stationed in Jordan. File

U.S. President Joe Biden blames Iran-backed militant groups in Iraq and Syria for the attack on U.S. forces stationed in Jordan. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Three U.S. service members were killed and many wounded during an unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border, President Joe Biden said on January 28, blaming Iran-backed groups for the attack.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Mr. Biden said in a statement.

The deaths marked the first fatalities of U.S. troops in the region since war began in Gaza. Mr. Biden said the attack occurred on January 27 night.

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt - we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” Mr. Biden said in his statement released by the White House.

Mr. Biden’s statement did not mention how many troops were injured but CNN said at least two dozen service members were wounded in the attack.

