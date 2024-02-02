No time limit for the Ram Nath Kovind panel to submit report on One Nation One Election, Law Minister tells Lok Sabha

February 02, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - New Delhi

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal on Friday informed the Lok Sabha that no specific time limit has been provided for the high-level committee (HLC) on simultaneous polls, headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

In a written reply, Mr. Meghwal said that the committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ has so received 35 responses political parties.

He noted that “no specific time limit” has been provided for the submission of the report by the Kovind panel.

To a question on whether the Committee has set any deadline to consider the suggestions received from various quarters, the Law Minister replied in the negative.

Set up in September last, the HLC’s mandate was to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats keeping in view the existing constitutional framework.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the Law Ministry said that the high-level committee held its fifth meeting, during which a delegation from the Confederation of India Industry called on them.