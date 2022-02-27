Morning digest: Fifth phase of voting in U.P. today; second Air India flight with 250 Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Paramilitary force personnel conducting a flag march at Trivediganj Chauraha, Barabanki, on the eve of the fifth phase on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Air India's second flight carrying 250 Indian evacuees from Ukraine lands in Delhi

Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of February 27, Government officials said. Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.

692 candidates in the fray across 12 districts in crucial fifth phase of U.P. polls

Sixty-one constituencies spread over 12 districts of Awadh and Purvanchal will vote for the crucial fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday. With 692 candidates in fray, the phase will test the temperature of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Hindutva wave as its three laboratories — Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot — will vote in this phase.

Open up medical education, says PM

Seeking to provide more opportunities to Indian students in the field of medical education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the private sector “to get into this field in huge quantities’’ and sought the intervention of State governments to make good policies in giving land for this type of work.

Fallen soldiers not ‘martyrs’, says Army

The Army headquarters has issued a letter to all its Commands on the incorrect use of the term “martyr” for soldiers who fell in the line of duty, which it said “may not be appropriate”.

Judiciary needs more High Court judges and more than money from the govt.: CJI

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Saturday said there is a need to both increase the number of judges in High Courts and to urgently fill up existing vacancies. "Not only do we need to fill the existing vacancies on an urgent basis, but there is also a need to increase the number of judges," Chief Justice Ramana said.

Take away voting rights of Muslims, says Bihar BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator in Bihar, Haribhushan Thakur, said Muslims should not have voting rights and the community should live like “second-class citizens” in India. The State BJP unit issued a showcause notice to him to explain his remarks.

Rise above caste and religion: Priyanka

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra exhorts voters to rise above the quagmire of religion and caste that allows the politicians from across the parties to get away without delivering even basic developmental work in their constituencies.

Government anticipates protest during Census

The Registrar General of India (RGI) anticipates “organised movement” against the decennial Census exercise such as agitation for inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and court cases against the collection of data for the National Population Register (NPR).

Govt. nod for health account numbers

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the national roll-out of Central sector scheme, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, with a budget of ₹1,600 crore for five years.

Nearly 1,20,000 Ukrainians have fled: UN refugee agency

The U.N. refugee agency said on February 26 that nearly 1,20,000 people have so far fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries in the wake of Russian invasion. The number was going up fast as Ukrainians grabbed their belongings and rushed to escape from a deadly Russian onslaught on their nation, including an attempt to take the capital.

Reliance takes control of about 200 Future Retail stores, offers jobs to staff

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. has taken over the operations of at least 200 stores of Future Retail and has offered jobs to its employees after the Kishore Biyani-led group failed to make lease payments to landlords, sources said on Saturday.

Ind vs SL, 2nd T20 | Shreyas, Jadeja make short work of stiff target as India seals series

There were forecasts for rain, but on Saturday evening the weather did not play a spoilsport as India rode on Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 74 to defeat Sri Lanka by seven wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.