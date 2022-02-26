Rise above caste and religion: Priyanka

‘Politicians are escaping accountability’

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra exhorts voters to rise above the quagmire of religion and caste that allows the politicians from across the parties to get away without delivering even basic developmental work in their constituencies. She was speaking at a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Friday evening. The speech has gone viral on the social media garnering more than 80,000 views in the last 24 hours.

“Leaders from all political parties, be it the BJP, the Samajwadi or the Bahujan Samaj party, they all know well that if they talk about religion and caste, they will easily land votes and will come to power. This is your mistake,” she said. Which is why, Ms. Vadra said, that none of these leaders bother to do any work, because every five-years, this routine is repeated.

“They know very well that every five years they will come talk about religion, cast divisions between Muslims and Hindus or raise the question of caste and they will get votes. They will continue to be legislators, they will continue to be in power,” she said.

No voter, she said, is seeking answers from the political class, on how many roads were constructed or what steps were taken to empower women, what policy decisions were made to make a farmer’s life easier.

“How dare Prime Minister Narendra Modi claim that in the last five years he had no idea about the menace of stray cattle. Which world does he live in? If one were to walk even a km in Uttar Pradesh, you encounter stray cattle,” Ms. Vadra said. Speaking in the same vein, she asked how dare Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath keep 12 lakh government jobs in the State vacant. How dare the BJP after promising 70 lakh jobs couldn’t even deliver four lakh jobs. “Who gave them the courage to do all this? You did. I am angry with you that you remain trapped in this quagmire of caste and religion. And till the time you remain stuck, all these Ministers and Prime Minister will continue weaving the same narrative,” she said.