In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation via his smartphone in the centre of Kyiv on February 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Ukraine Presidents refuses to leave as Russians push toward Kyiv

Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground. The country’s leader refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting he would stay. “The fight is here,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Meanwhile, Mr. Zelensky tweeted that he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought India’s support in the U.N. Security Council.

India abstains from UNSC resolution against Russian aggression

India, along with China and the UAE, abstained, while 11 members voted in favour of it. The U.S. vowed to take the issue to the General Assembly, where Russia does not have a veto.

In photos | Tales of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

Despite India’s efforts to bring back its nationals from the war-torn country, many Indians are still stranded in Ukraine. The Embassy of India in Kyiv has announced that the evacuation was being organised with the joint effort of the Indian embassies in Romania, Hungary, and Poland. Air India’s first evacuation flight departed from Romanian capital Bucharest on Saturday afternoon for Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian military offensive, officials said.

Government okays 20% FDI in LIC

Move will expand investor base for LIC IPO amid choppy markets.

PM Modi highlights growing global acceptance of AYUSH

Inaugurating a post-Budget webinar of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Prime Minister elaborated on three factors that underlined the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive. This included expansion of modern medical science-related infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional Indian medical systems such as AYUSH and their active engagement in the healthcare system and providing affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country via modern and futuristic technology.

Citing ‘recent events’, IAF says withdrawing from Cobra Warrior exercise, but later deletes post

In the backdrop of ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on social media that it has decided not to participate in the multi-nation exercise Cobra Warrior scheduled to be hosted by United Kingdom in March citing “recent events”, a post which was subsequently deleted.

Woman trainee pilot killed in aircraft crash near Nalgonda

The victim was identified as Maheema Gajaraj, 29, of Ayanavaram in Chennai. She was training with Hyderabad-based Flytech Aviation Academy.

Afghanistan students return to Kabul University, but with restrictions

Dozens of female students, all wearing the hijab, lined up outside the university gate.

ECGC withdraws coverage for shipments to Russia; huge setback for exporters, says FIEO

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ECGC in a communication said “based on the near-term commercial outlook, it has been decided to modify the country-risk classification of Russia under the short-term and medium and long term with effect from February 25.” Revising its underwriting policy on Russia, ECGC, a government-owned entity, has now put that country in the Restricted Cover Category (RCC-I) from the earlier ‘open cover’ category.

Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia

“The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine, the Polish team does not envisage playing the play-off against Russia,” said president of the Polish football federation Cezary Kulesza, adding it was the “only correct decision”.

Ind vs SL, 2nd T20 | Unchanged India opt to bowl

Bunura Fernando and Danushka Gunathilaka come in for the Lankans in place of Jeffrey Vandersay and Janith Liyanage