PM Modi highlights growing global acceptance of AYUSH

‘It is up to all of us how to create better solutions of AYUSH,’ says PM at post-Budget webinar

“Today, our focus is not only on health but also equally on wellness,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while highlighting the growing global acceptance of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and stating that the World Health Organisation (WHO) was going to start its only Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in India.

“Now, it is up to all of us how to create better solutions of AYUSH for ourselves and for the world as well,” Mr. Modi added, while inaugurating a post-Budget webinar of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is the fifth webinar in a series of post-Budget webinars addressed by the Prime Minister.

Union Ministers, healthcare professionals from public and private sectors, professionals from para-medic, nursing, health management, technology and research were present on the occasion.

The PM spoke about the positive role of remote healthcare and tele-medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted the upcoming 5G network and optical fibre network project for every village, while urging the private sector to come forward to increase their partnership.

He also emphasised the promotion of drone technology for medical purposes. He congratulated the health sector for successfully running the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign that has established the efficiency and mission-oriented nature of India’s healthcare system.

“The Budget builds upon the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare sector that have been undertaken during the last seven years. We have adopted a holistic approach in our healthcare system,’’ he emphasised.

Key factors

In his address, the Prime Minister elaborated on three factors that underlined the efforts of making the health sector holistic and inclusive. This included expansion of modern medical science-related infrastructure and human resources, promotion of research in the traditional Indian medical systems such as AYUSH and their active engagement in the healthcare system and providing affordable healthcare to every citizen and every region of the country via modern and futuristic technology.

“It is our endeavor that critical healthcare facilities should be at the block level, at the district level, near the villages. This infrastructure needs to be maintained and upgraded from time to time. For this, the private sector and other sectors will also have to come forward with more energy,” he added.

The Prime Minister informed that in order to strengthen the primary healthcare network, work on 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres was also progressing at a brisk pace. Till now, more than 85,000 centres were offering routine check-ups, vaccinations and tests. In this Budget, the facility of mental healthcare had also been added, he said.

On enhancing the medical human resources, the Prime Minister said, “As the demand for healthcare services is increasing, we are also trying to create skilled health professionals accordingly. Therefore, a significant hike is made in the Budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare as compared to last year.”

Mr. Modi also called upon the healthcare community to work with a set time-frame on the task of taking these reforms forward with the help of technology, with a focus on improving the quality of medical education and making it more inclusive and affordable.

He lauded platforms such as CoWin and Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, which he noted, provided an easy interface between the consumer and healthcare provider. “With this, both getting and giving treatment in the country will become very easy,’’ he noted.