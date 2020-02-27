Morning digest: Govt. rallies behind Amit Shah on curbing Delhi violence; COVID-19 cases emerging faster globally, says WHO, and more

On a day when Congress president Sonia Gandhi called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence that left 20 dead in north-east Delhi in the past few days, the Union government was quick to rally round him.

The death toll in Delhi’s worst-ever communal violence since 1984 rose to 27, with 14 more persons succumbing to injuries sustained in clashes that began over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Sunday evening.

There are now more new cases of the COVID-19 reported each day outside China than inside the hardest-hit country, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.

The Mizoram government has sought the revision of the boundary with Assam, based on the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation (BEFR) of 1873 and the Inner Line of the Lushai Hills Notification of 1993.

As the death toll in the Delhi riots climbed to 27 on February 26, lawmakers in the U.S. took note of the violence even if President Donald Trump did not want to comment on it during his February 25 press briefing in Delhi.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plan to fund five on-site museums, including the under-construction museum initiated by the Haryana government at Rakhigarhi, in her Budget speech on February 1, there is excitement and concern in two villages in Haryana’s Hisar district — Rakhi Khas and Rakhi Shahpur — known as Rakhigarhi

India on Wednesday sent a heavy lift military transport aircraft to the COVID-19-hit Wuhan in China. The Indian Air Force’s (IAF) C-17 Globemaster III aircraft carried 15 tonnes of medical supplies and will bring back around 120 citizens and five infants while flying back on Thursday.

A couple of Hindu households in north-east Delhi’s Shiv Vihar area offered shelter to 20 members of two Muslim families when mobs went on the rampage targeting people and establishments belonging to the minority community.

Malaysia’s decades-old political rivals Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim set out claims to lead the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday after Mr. Mahathir’s shock resignation as Prime Minister sparked turmoil.

A day after the Bihar Assembly unanimously passed a resolution against implementing the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and for updating the National Population Register (NPR) based on the 2010 format in the State, some local leaders of the ruling alliance partner, the BJP, acknowledged on Wednesday that they had been “caught off guard”.

The death toll in clashed between pro and anti-CAA protesters in northeast Delhi rose to 24 on February 26 as the Delhi High Court came down hard on the police for not acting in time to halt the spread of the violence.