Morning Digest: Government offers amendments, but farmers stick to demand of full repeal of farm laws; Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression, and more

The government gave assurances that MSP will continue, adding that it was willing to look into farmers’ concerns regarding grievance redressal and the right to approach civil courts, as well as the concern that private buyers of farm produce will not require anything more than a PAN Card. Farmer leaders said that their main demand still remained the complete repeal of all three laws as there are major underlying issues with the laws, which cannot be resolved.

India could be looking at making available a COVID-19 vaccine as early as January, says All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria, while saying that what matters the most is safety and efficacy and not being the first off the block.

Cyclone Burevi weakened into a deep depression at 5.30 p.m. on Thursday. The deep depression will move west-southwestwards and cross the Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts between Thursday night and Friday morning, with a wind speed of 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph.

Ranjitsinh Disale, 32, from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, emerged the winner from 10 finalists from across the world for the annual prize founded by the Varkey Foundation in 2014 to recognise an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession. Mr. Disale, who believes that teachers are the world’s real change-makers, announced that he will be sharing 50% of his prize money with his fellow finalists to support their incredible work.

Special NIA court judge P.R. Sitre had earlier directed all the accused in the case, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, to remain present in court on Thursday. However, Pragya Thakur, Ramesh Upadhayay, Sudhakar Diwedi and Sudhakar Chaturvedi did not appear in court.

The share of Indians who gave a bribe to avail themselves of a public service in the 12 months before a survey (the bribery rate) by Transparency International was conducted was the highest among the Asian nations surveyed.

Flipkart on Thursday announced a “partial spin-off” of PhonePe to help the digital payments platform access dedicated, long-term capital to fund its growth ambitions. Flipkart, however, will remain PhonePe’s majority shareholder.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, on December 3 said the U.K. was not as rigorous as the U.S. health authorities in its COVID-19 vaccine approval process. “The U.K. did not do it as carefully,” he told Fox News. “If you go quickly and you do it superficially, people are not going to want to get vaccinated.”

This year is on course to be one of the three warmest ever recorded, the United Nations said Wednesday, as the U.N. chief warned the world was on the brink of a “climate catastrophe”.

Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning on Friday.