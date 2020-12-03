Data | Nearly 40% Indians paid bribes to use public services, highest among most Asian nations

About 47% of the Indians surveyed said that corruption had increased over the last 12 months

The share of Indians who gave a bribe to avail themselves of a public service in the 12 months before a survey (the bribery rate) by Transparency International was conducted was the highest among the Asian nations surveyed. Nearly half the Indians surveyed said that corruption had been rising in the country over the past year. Between March 2019 and September 2020, 20,000 adults were surveyed in 17 Asian countries.

Under the table

The chart plots the bribery rate against the share of people who felt that corruption in the government was a significant problem. ln India, 39% of those surveyed gave a bribe to use a public service, the highest such share among the Asian nations surveyed. About 89% of Indians surveyed felt that government corruption was a significant issue in the country

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

A growing concern

The chart plots the bribery rate against the share of people who felt that corruption had increased over the past year. About 47% of the Indians surveyed said that corruption had increased over the last 12 months, the sixth highest among the Asian nations surveyed.

image/svg+xml

Services disrupted

The charts show the bribery rate (BR) in essential public services and India's position in each of them. Among the Asian nations surveyed, the bribery rate was the highest in India when people applied for identity documents and availed themselves of utility services, and the second highest when they availed themselves of public health services.

image/svg+xml

Bribe for votes

As many as 18% in lndìa said they had been offered bribes or special favours to vote for a party in national, regional, or local elections in the past five years. The share of such people was the highest in Thailand and the fourth highest in India among the Asian nations surveyed.