Morning Digest: Idukki landslip death toll rises to 26, Jaishankar says reaching understanding with China a big challenge, and more

Kozhikode plane crash | Death toll hits 18, probe begins
The crucial flight data recorder of the Air India Express flight AXB 1344 that crashed after overshooting the runway of Calicut International Airport at Karipur on Friday evening was recovered as investigations into the accident began.
Reaching understanding with China a big challenge: Jaishankar
Reaching an understanding with China is one of the big challenges before Sino-Indian relations, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar. Addressing the India@75 summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the Minister said India and China have similarities in various aspects as two of the biggest economies of the world, but an understanding between the two is a crucial issue.
Interview | COVID-19 induced food insecurity will lead to an increase in malnutrition, says UNICEF official
Increase in joblessness and poverty due to the pandemic will lead to a rise in hunger as well as malnutrition in the country, cautions UNICEF’s India Chief for Nutrition Arjan De Wagt, adding that the extended lockdown has hit many nutritional services. He stressed that COVID-19 sensitive strategies must be developed to continue them.
Kerala rains | Idukki landslip death toll rises to 26 after recovery of 8 more bodies
With the recovery of eight more bodies, the death toll in the Pettimudy landslip rose to 26 on Saturday. Four layams (workers quarters) in the Nayamakkad tea estate, near Rajamala, in Munnar were buried under the debris of a major landslip on Thursday night.
Less than 2,000 inter-State transactions under One Nation One Ration Card scheme in July
Around 11 a.m. last Tuesday, 35-year old Babu Lal went to a ration shop in the Gujarati town of Amreli and bought 9 kg of wheat and 3.5 kg of rice at subsidised rates, just like crores of other ration card holders across the country. More unusually, however, his ration card is not registered in Amreli, but more than 400 km away at a shop in the small village of Marol in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district.
Files go missing whenever country becomes emotional, says Rahul Gandhi
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took on the Narendra Modi government in a series of tweets asking the Prime Minister if he would tell the truth about the Chinese aggression and asserting that the removal of a document from the Defence Ministry website is the Modi government’s “anti-democratic experiment”.
Petition against contempt law | Explanation sought from Supreme Court Registry on listing
An explanation has been sought from the Supreme Court Registry officials involved in the listing of a writ petition filed jointly by veteran journalists N. Ram and Arun Shourie along with advocate Prashant Bhushan challenging a law that makes “scandalising of court” a ground for contempt.
Rajapaksa’s victory a fresh chance to boost ties: envoy
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa to congratulate him on his party’s big win in the recently held parliamentary polls, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, called on the newly elected leader in Colombo to congratulate him on the “emphatic victory”.
Ammonium nitrate to be moved out of Chennai soon
The ammonium nitrate stored in a facility at Manali in north Chennai is likely to be moved to a neighbouring State by Monday or Tuesday. The substance would be transported in authorised vehicles, and traffic regulations would be put in place to ensure safety. It would be transported only during lean hours, perhaps at midnight or early in the morning, a senior police official said.
16 senior IRS officers shifted in major reshuffle
A major reshuffle in the country’s Income Tax bureaucracy was carried out by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday involving as many as 16 senior Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) cadre officers of the rank of Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (PCCIT) and Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (CCIT).
An alliance of Malayaha Tamil MPs that stood out
For almost all Opposition parties in Sri Lanka, Wednesday’s general election spelt huge losses in the face of the landslide victory secured by the ruling party of the Rajapaksas. But one group stood out.
England vs Pakistan 1st Test | Woakes, Buttler power England’s win
A magnificent partnership between Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes propelled England to an unlikely three-wicket win over Pakistan in a topsy-turvy first Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.