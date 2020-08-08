Ammonium nitrate to be moved out of Chennai soon

The ammonium nitrate stored in a facility at Manali in north Chennai is likely to be moved to a neighbouring State by Monday or Tuesday.
The substance would be transported in authorised vehicles, and traffic regulations would be put in place to ensure safety. It would be transported only during lean hours, perhaps at midnight or early in the morning, a senior police official said.
The vehicles would be authorised under the Ammonium Nitrate Rules by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).
Now that an interested buyer has been identified, efforts are on to get the paperwork done, after which arrangements would have to be made to transport the chemical. It is likely to take a day or two to complete the process, sources said.
Officials allay fears
“There is no need to panic, since the chemical is predominantly used in agriculture. Safety measures would be undertaken to make sure that there is no slip-up anywhere. Ammonium nitrate is imported legally and transported regularly among ports for various requirements,” a source said.
Concerns raised over import, storage of ammonium nitrate in Visakhapatnam
Concerns emerged in the wake of a deadly explosion in Beirut, as it was brought to light that a large consignment of ammonium nitrate had been lying in storage in Chennai for the past five years.
