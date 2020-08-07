Air India flight from Dubai crashes in Kerala's Karipur airport | Live updates

An Air India Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers crashed after overshooting the runway and going into the valley.

Fire tenders and ambulances were rushed to the spot.

9.20 pm

In his tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says "Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations."

9.15 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on AI crash landing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said "I'm shocked to hear about the crash landing of an Air India Express flight, coming from Dubai, at Kozhikode, Kerala. While information is awaited from the authorities on casualties and injuries to the passengers, I pray that all the passengers have survived this terrible ordeal. My thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families and friends at this time."

9.11 pm

Helpline numbers

Our helpline numbers are: 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575

9.05 pm

8.50 pm

AI Express flight crashes in Karipur

According to airport sources, the flight skidded off the rain-soaked runway while landing around 8.15 p.m. Early reports said the flight captain and several other passengers were seriously injured.

Many passengers had a miraculous escape as the flight did not go up in flames. It was the first such disaster at Karipur since the airport came into being in 1998.

The airport was closed following the accident.