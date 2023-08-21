Morning Digest | Pulses prices may spiral as deficient rain mars sowing; Kuki tribal body to re-impose blockade on NH-2, and more

August 21, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:42 am IST

Pulses prices may spiral as deficient rain mars sowing

Tomato prices may be cooling from recent highs, but pulses could play the next spoilsport in the battle against inflation, with a below-par monsoon in August dragging down the sown area for pulses in the Kharif season by almost 10% from a year ago.

Kuki tribal body to re-impose blockade on NH-2

A tribal body in strife-hit Manipur announced that it would re-impose the blockade of the vital Dimapur-Imphal National Highway 2 from the early hours of Monday. The blockade is likely to affect supply of essentials to the valley areas where the Meitei people live.

Chandrayaan-3 | How NASA, ESA will support ISRO during the Moon landing on August 23

Since the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on July 14, the ground stations of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) have been supporting Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to monitor the spacecraft’s health.

Railways to conduct periodic audits to curb unsafe practices, promote ‘safety first’ culture at all levels

The Indian Railways will conduct periodic audits of its train operating systems to ensure compliance with safety protocols. The inter-zonal and inter-divisional audit will identify unsafe practices, if any, that might lead to “near miss” situations.

Appointment of Manipur High Court Chief Justice delayed

Delhi High Court judge Justice Siddharth Mridul’s appointment as the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court remains in limbo six weeks after the Supreme Court Collegium proposed his name on July 5. The Manipur High Court is presently functioning under Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan. The office of the Chief Justice fell vacant in February 2023, following the elevation of Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar to the Supreme Court.

Panel calls for uniformity in tenures at institutions under Culture Ministry

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has sought uniformity in the tenures and selection processes for heads and governing bodies of autonomous institutions run by the Ministry of Culture. It recommended that one Member of Parliament be included in the Governing Bodies to provide “ground reports”.

Deluge snaps connectivity in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand; families worry over loved ones

Alka Singh, a producer at a Gurugram-based production house, has not been able to meet her family in Sarkhaghat, Himachal Pradesh, in a time of crisis. The roads connecting her village were washed away in a recent landslide. Ms. Singh’s elderly father, brother, and sister-in-law live in the foothills, a danger zone where most houses have been vacated, their anxiety escalating as they see the water washing away farms, roads and houses around them every other day.

Ink thrown at BJP Ghosi bypoll candidate Dara Singh Chauhan

A bottle of black ink was hurled on Sunday at the BJP candidate for the Ghosi Assembly bypoll, Dara Singh Chauhan, while he was campaigning. A purported video of the incident is being widely circulated on social media.

Onions to be made available at ₹25 as buffer stock burgeons

The Centre enhanced the buffer stock of onions from three lakh metric tonnes (LMT) to five LMT on Sunday. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will sell onions at a retail price of ₹ 25 per kilogram from Monday.

Supreme Court judgment delivered four decades ago counters President’s rule in J&K

A one-page judgment pronounced by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court 42 years ago is proving to be an irrefutable thorn on the Centre’s claim that “breakdown of constitutional machinery” in Jammu and Kashmir led to President’s rule under Article 356 in December 2018 and heralded events leading to the abrogation of Article 370 and abolition of the State of Jammu and Kashmir. The case concerns former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

No blood should flow in Naga areas: NSCN (I-M)

The Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland or NSCN (I-M) has asked the Kuki and Meitei communities to not bring their ethnic fight to the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur.

20 killed in road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab province

A bus in Pakistan caught fire after hitting a van parked on the shoulder of an intercity highway in eastern Punjab province, killing at least 20 people and injuring 11 others, police and rescue officials said Sunday.

Gaikwad, bowlers power India to 33-run win as visitors take unassailable 2-0 series lead

Indian batsmen and bowlers were immense in their roles while giving their team a 33-run win in the second T20I and an inviolable 2-0 series lead over Ireland here on August 20.