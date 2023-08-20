HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Onions to be made available at ₹ 25 as buffer stock burgeons

August 20, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
The Centre enhanced the buffer stock of onions from three lakh metric tonnes to five lakh metric tonnes.

The Centre enhanced the buffer stock of onions from three lakh metric tonnes to five lakh metric tonnes. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Centre enhanced the buffer stock of onions from three lakh metric tonnes (LMT) to five LMT on Sunday. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India Limited (NCCF) will sell onions at retail price of ₹ 25 per kilogram from Monday.

The Centre, on Saturday, imposed 40% duty on export of onions. “The measures taken by the Government such as procurement for the buffer, targeted release of stocks and imposition of export duty will benefit farmers and consumers by assuring remunerative prices to onion farmers while ensuring continuous availability to consumers at affordable prices.” the Union Consumer Affairs Department said in a release. 

ALSO READ
Centre imposes 40% duty on onion exports, to offload stocks

The Department termed the move to enhance the stocks as unprecedented and said it has directed NCCF and National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd.(NAFED) to procure one lakh tonne each to achieve the additional procurement target alongside calibrated disposal of the procured stocks in major consumption centres.

“Disposal of onions from the buffer has commenced, targeting major markets in States and union territories where retail prices are above the all-India average and/or are significantly higher than the previous month. As on date, about 1,400 MT of onions from the buffer have been dispatched to the targeted markets and are being continuously released to augment the availability,” the Centre added. 

The release added that apart from releasing in major markets, onions from the buffer are also being made available to retail consumers at a subsidised rate of ₹25 per kilogram through retail outlets and mobile vans of NCCF from Monday. “Retail sale of onion will be suitably enhanced in coming days by involving other agencies and e-commerce platforms,” it said. 

Related Topics

consumer goods

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.