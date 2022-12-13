Collegium recommends five judges to be appointed to the Supreme Court

December 13, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y Chandrachud recommends five judges to be appointed to the Supreme Court, on December 13, 2022.

They are Rajasthan HC Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal, Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol, Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar, Patna HC judge Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Allahabad HC judge,Justice Manoj Misra.

The collegium arrived at the resolution in a meeting held on December 13.

The collegium met a day after Justice Dipankar Datta was sworn in as the 28 judges of the Supreme Court on December 12. He was the Bombay High Court Chief Justice. He had brought down the vacancies in the apex court from seven to six.

If the government appoints the five judges recommended by the collegium on Tuesday, the vacancies in the apex court will come down to 1. The court, if the five judges are appointed soon, would have 33 judges. The total sanctioned judicial strength of the Supreme Court is 34.