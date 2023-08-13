August 13, 2023 07:07 am | Updated 07:08 am IST

India to press for early disengagement in remaining friction points at fresh military talks with China

India is set to press for early disengagement of troops from the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at a fresh round of high-level military talks with China on August 14, people familiar with the matter said on August 12.

Asian Champions Trophy hockey | India beats Malaysia to lift trophy for fourth time

A spirited India eked out a fighting 4-3 win over Malaysia in the final to clinch the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament for the fourth time in Chennai on August 12. Malaysia were aggressive in the first half as the Indians found it difficult to restrict their opponent.

Was advised not to speak in Lok Sabha by friends in BJP: Manipur MP

Lorho S. Pfoze, Naga People’s Front (NPF) MP from the Outer Manipur constituency, told The Hindu on Saturday that he had wished to speak on Manipur in the House during the debate on the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition, but was “advised informally by his friends in the alliance, particularly the BJP, not to speak on the issue”.

4 key laws, including Data Protection Act, get President’s assent

President Droupadi Murmu on August 12 gave assent to four key legislations, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and the one pertaining to control of services in Delhi. These Bills, passed by Parliament in the recently concluded Monsoon Session, will become law.

Government plans law on protection of Indian manuscripts

Sources in the Culture Ministry say the government is planning to introduce the National Manuscripts Bill, 2023, possibly in the Winter Session of Parliament. While the contours of the Bill are still being worked out, the primary aim is to document and catalogue Indian heritage texts wherever they may be, in India or abroad, maintain accurate and up-to-date information about them, and detail the conditions under which they may be consulted.

Manipur strife pushes 230 lives to dense jungle

Several Meitei families from Manipur’s Moreh, which had fled to Myanmar as the violence broke, seek help for return as their stay there gets extended

Expansion of Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh begins, can handle fighter jets once completed

As part of the continuing infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), work on the expansion of the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) at Nyoma in eastern Ladakh commenced this week, defence sources confirmed. It will see the runway expanded to beyond 9,000 feet, making it capable of handling fighter jets. In addition, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is also tweaking the engines of fighter jets so that they can be started in high-altitude areas, a defence source said.

BJP trying to destroy India: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has said that the BJP and the RSS were trying to destroy the country. Addressing a public meeting at Kalpetta on August 12 after being reinstated as a Lok Sabha member, Mr. Gandhi said he had been in politics for 19 years but he had never experienced what he had seen in Manipur.

NCERT forms 19-member panel for textbooks revision

Noted children’s author and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy, celebrated singer Shankar Mahadevan and Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council (EAC-PM) Chairman Bibek Debroy are among the newly formed 19-member committee of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) that will formulate new textbooks for Grade 3 to 12, as per National Education Policy (NEP).

Building of Gandhian institute in Varanasi demolished

The district administration in Varanasi on Saturday demolished 12 buildings belonging to the Varanasi chapter of Sarva Seva Sangh, a Gandhian organisation. The structures were dismantled one by one, amid tight security arrangements, with the police taking at least 10 people, who were opposing the action, under custody.

Bomb alert prompts Eiffel Tower evacuation

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, France’s most emblematic symbol, was evacuated for several hours on Saturday after a bomb alert. SETE, the body running the site which draws millions of visitors every year, said bomb disposal experts and police scoured the area, including a restaurant located on one of the floors.

2026 Commonwealth Games not on the radar, India looking to host the 2036 Olympics: Anurag Thakur

The Indian government has reiterated its desire to host the Olympics while the 2026 Commonwealth Games remains out of the radar at the moment.

India beat West Indies by nine wickets in 4th T20I, level series 2-2

India beat West Indies by nine wickets in the fourth T20 International to level the five-match series 2-2 here on Saturday.