BJP trying to destroy India: Rahul

August 12, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has said that BJP and RSS were trying to destroy the country.

Addressing a public meeting here on Saturday after being reinstated as a Lok Sabha member, Mr. Gandhi said he had been in politics for 19 years but he had never experienced what he had seen in Manipur.

Mr. Gandhi shared two of his experiences during his visit to Manipur in which two women lost their beloved ones in the violence. One of the women had lost her little child after the boy was shot dead in front of her. She lost every valuable thing after her house was burnt except the photograph of the child and the clothes she wore.

Mr. Gandhi said thousands of people among them had a similar experience. There is a complete divide in the State and murder, rape and looting were usual scenes.

“Two days ago I was watching the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament. The Prime Minister talked for around two hours and 30 minutes on a lot of subjects such as the Congress party and the INDIA Alliance, but he spoke barely two minutes on Manipur, “ he said.

Recalling his speech in Parliament, Mr.Gandhi said that the idea of India represents the idea of peace among its people. If in a State people are killing each other or murdering or raping each other that is not India. India is love and affection among its people, he said.

Mr.Gandhi said what happened in Manipur was the murder of Bharatmata and the BJP had murdered the idea of India. The BJP government had destroyed thousands of families and allowed the rape of thousands of women in Manipur.

Mr.Gandhi asked what the government had been doing in Manipur for the last four months. Mr. Modi had failed to stop the violence as he was not a nationalist.

Mr.Gandhi said if anybody tried to separate members of our family or separate a father from his daughter the relationship and love become stronger.

Similarly, the love and relationship of his with the public in Wayanad became stronger after he had been disqualified as an MP.

The programme was organised by the Wayanad District Congress Committee.