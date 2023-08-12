Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat: French police

The Eiffel Tower in Paris, among the most visited tourist sites in the world, was closed to the public on Saturday after being evacuated as a precautionary measure following a bomb threat, a French police source said.
August 12, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PARIS
