April 26, 2024 06:28 am | Updated 06:28 am IST

Lok Sabha polls 2024 | 1,202 candidates in fray in phase 2

The stage is set for polling in 88 constituencies across 13 States in the second phase of the general election on April 26 (Friday). Over 15.88 crore voters would exercise their franchise in 1.67 lakh polling stations across the country.

A total of 1,202 candidates are in the fray, including 1,098 male, 102 female and two transgender contestants.

Supreme Court verdict on April 26 on whether EVM system is transparent enough for fair elections

The Supreme Court is scheduled on April 26 to pronounce its judgment on petitions seeking a more transparent system of voting to ensure free and fair elections.

The verdict coincides with the second phase of polling for the General Elections to the Lok Sabha.

Congress names candidates for 8 Haryana Lok Sabha seats

The Congress on Thursday night released its list of candidates for eight of the nine Lok Sabha seats it is contesting in Haryana. The party is yet to decide on its candidate for the Gurgaon seat. Sushil Gupta, the State president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the INDIA bloc ally of the Congress, is contesting from the Kurukshetra seat.

Centre allows export of 2,000 tonnes of onions

In a surprise move, the Union government on Thursday partially relaxed the indefinite ban on onion exports again, paving the way for the “immediate” export of 2,000 tonnes of white onions, primarily grown in Gujarat, from three designated ports.

Bangladesh repatriates Myanmar troops after fighting on border

Bangladesh sent home nearly 300 Myanmar troops and civil servants on Thursday who fled across the border to escape attacks on their outposts near the frontier between the two countries.

Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj constituency

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav, who had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009, assured voters that he would complete unfinished projects, and bring love and brotherhood back to Kannauj.

2021 census delayed as BJP-led government wants to end SC/ST reservation, alleges Congress

The 2021 census has been indefinitely delayed to end reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), the Congress alleged on April 25, stepping up its attack on the BJP-led government over the issue of caste enumeration.

Some campuses call in police to break up pro-Palestinian demonstrations, while others wait it out

The University of Southern California canceled its main stage graduation ceremony Thursday under new safety measures being taken as the campus is roiled by protests stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan who missed CAA cut-off stare at uncertain future

Amid the euphoria created around the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the ongoing general elections, a legislation which has brought respite for some, but those who came to India after December 31, 2014, have many unanswered questions. The latter now have to apply under the primary Citizenship Act, 1955, which has in the past seen the applicants waiting for years to get the same. The Pakistani Hindu families which have migrated to Barmer — bordering Pakistan — years ago feel that the CAA or citizenship law is waste until their life conditions are uplifted as many of them, even after becoming Indian citizens, continue to live in poor conditions and social stigma.

IPL-17: SRH vs RCB | All-round Royal Challengers have the measure of Sunrisers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a stunning all-round performance to upset crowd-favourite Sunrisers Hyderabad, registering a 35-run victory in their IPL league match, at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday.