IPL-17: SRH vs RCB | Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss; elect to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

April 25, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bat first against the rampaging Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on April 25.

In this Indian Premier League season, a lot of teams have surpassed the 200-mark. Sunrisers Hyderabad have surpassed the magical mark four times including once in a losing cause.

The teams facing Sunrisers Hyderabad fear to bowl first.

In their first league match, Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to cross the line despite scoring 204 against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In their second match against five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad scored the highest score in the history of IPL. Travis Head (62), Abhishek Sharma (63), Aiden Markram (42) and Heinrich Klaasen (80) took SRH to 277 for 3. Despite a huge total, Mumbai Indians scored 246 for 5.

After a quiet three games, Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen once again proved to be hungry for runs against a meagre bowling attack of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. They scored another massive total of 287 for 3 led by a brilliant century from Travis Head (102) and contributions from Abhishek Sharma (34), Heinrich Klaasen (67), Aiden Markram (32) and Abdul Samad (37). Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a valiant attempt to cross the line but fell short by just 25 runs. The late cameo from Dinesh Karthik (83) could not take RCB across the line.

Again in the next match against Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad batsmen bludgeoned the attack to score yet another 250+ total of 266 for 7. Travis Head (89) and Abhishek Sharma (46) led from the front to take their team to 131 in just 6.2 overs. Shahbaz Ahmed’s 59 took their team past the 250-mark. Delhi Capitals failed to chase down despite scoring 109 for 3 in 7 overs.

The teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Subs: Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Travis Head

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (capt), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik, (wk) Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Subs: Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma, Vysak Vijaykumar, Swapnil Singh