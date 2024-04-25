Lok Sabha 2024: Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Kannauj constituency

April 25, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Lucknow

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination from the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav, who had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009, assured voters that he would complete unfinished projects, and bring love and brotherhood back to Kannauj.

“I assure you, I will work to take forward the unfinished work for farmers here [Kannauj], for the businessmen of this region, for the youth. Kannauj has a glorious history. Kannauj’s business has made a place not only in India but in the world. These people [the Bharatiya Janata Party] have done negative politics, the people will once again work to bring love and brotherhood in Kannauj. I have come to serve the people of Kannauj earlier also and the people of Kannauj have seen development work being done,” said Mr. Yadav, addressing a roadshow before filing nomination papers.

“The enthusiasm and excitement highlights that the people of Kannauj are going to create a record this time. Kannauj’s name will also be included in the big victories that will happen in the country, because the people of Kannauj have always helped me win by giving historic votes,” the SP president added.

Meanwhile, Subrata Pathak, the BJP’s MP from Kannauj, has compared his electoral contest with Yadav to India vs. Pakistan cricket match.

“In a democracy, the election is the biggest festival. Elections should be interesting. When Akhilesh Yadavji sent Tej Pratap here he understood it would have been India vs. Japan’s cricket match. Now that he is in the fray, the match will become like a India vs. Pakistan tournament,” Mr. Pathak quipped. The incumbent BJP MP had defeated Dimple Yadav, the SP president’s wife, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election by a margin of 13,000 votes. Mr. Pathak had polled 5,63,087 votes against Dimple Yadav who got 5,50,734 votes.

The Kannauj Parliamentary seat holds significance for parties claiming to represent socialist ideology since socialist stalwart Ram Manohar Lohia had won the seat in the 1967 Lok Sabha election as a Samyukta Socialist Party candidate. The seat was also won by SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 1999 Lok Sabha election.