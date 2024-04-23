April 23, 2024 06:23 am | Updated 06:23 am IST

Venkaiah Naidu, Mithun Chakraborty, Usha Uthup, Ram Naik conferred Padma awards

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu, actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and tennis player Rohan Bopanna were among a host of prominent personalities who were conferred with Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Lok Sabha polls | With dip in voter turnout in the first phase, ECI forms task force to oversee heat wave conditions

Possibly concerned that heat wave conditions might have resulted in a dip in voter turnout in the first phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 22 formed a task force comprising officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ECI, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Ministry of Health to review the impact of prevailing weather conditions on health and humidity five days before each phase of polling.

Heavy rainstorms kill four in southern China; Ten others missing

Heavy rainstorms that swept across southern China over the weekend killed at least four people in riverside cities, while a search was underway for 10 others missing, state media said Monday.

Sajad Lone, Altaf Bukhari join hands to challenge Omar Abdullah in Baramulla

Sajad Gani Lone, a candidate from the J&K People’s Conference (JKPC) contesting from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, on Tuesday received a shot in the arm after Altaf Bukhari’s J&K Apni Party (JKAP) extended its support in north Kashmir.

“I am pleased to announce that we will be supporting Mr. Lone in north Kashmir, “ JKAP chairman said.

Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign in Bengaluru South coincides with Amit Shah’s roadshow

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be in Karnataka on Tuesday to address public meetings in Chitradurga and Bengaluru’s HSR Layout, with her campaign at the Bengaluru South constituency coinciding with Union Minister Amit Shah’s road in the same LS segment.

Two women Navy officers return after historic transoceanic expedition

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel INSV Tarini returned to her base port at Goa on April 21 after a historic transoceanic expedition of nearly two months by two women officers of the Indian Navy, the first from India to accomplish such a feat, the Navy said on Monday.

Unknown gunmen shoot a civilian dead outside a mosque in J&K’s Rajouri

Unknown gunmen shot dead a civilian in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Initial reports suggest that unknown gunmen opened fire upon a civilian, identified as Mohammad Razaq, 40, when he was coming out of a mosque in Rajouri’s Shadra Sharief area. The victim was declared dead at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Indian nationals can now apply for multiple-entry Schengen visa with longer validity

Indian nationals can now be issued long-term multi-entry Schengen visas valid for two years “after having obtained and lawfully used two visas within the previous three years”, the European Union has announced. The new visa ‘cascade’ regime will provide Indian nationals easier access to visas with multi-year validity for travellers “with an established travel history, if the passport validity allows”.

IPL-17: RR vs MI | Sandeep Sharma’s five wicket haul helps Rajasthan Royals restrict Mumbai Indians to 179

Rajasthan Royals’ Sandeep Sharma returned from injury in grand style, picking up a five-wicket haul, to restrict Mumbai Indians to 179 in its IPL 2024 encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 22.

IPL-17 | Yuzvendra Chahal first bowler to take 200 wickets

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took his 200th IPL wicket on April 22 to become the first bowler to achieve the feat in the franchise tournament.