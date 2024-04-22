Unknown gunmen shoot a civilian dead outside a mosque in J&K’s Rajouri

April 22, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Unknown gunmen shot dead a civilian in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Initial reports suggest that unknown gunmen opened fire upon a civilian, identified as Mohammad Razaq, 40, when he was coming out of a mosque in Rajouri’s Shadra Sharief area. The victim was declared dead at a nearby hospital, officials said.

Security forces could not immediately identify the attackers. A major search operation was launched in the area, the officials added.

The victim was a government employee and worked in J&K’s Social Welfare Department. He is also the brother of a jawan of the Territorial Army.

Anantnag security detail finalised

Earlier in the day, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in a joint officers’ meeting held at south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The meeting discussed election preparedness and “addressed all logistical and administrative aspects related to the process”, the police said.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said, an emphasis had been laid on the critical need for joint area domination by the Central Armed Police Forces, police, and the Indian Army before and during the election period.

“To ensure the highest level of operational efficiency and coordination, the officers also focused on briefing key personnel and Coy (company) Commanders, outlining their respective roles and responsibilities, and providing real time updates on evolving security scenarios,” the police said.