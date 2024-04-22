GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Unknown gunmen shoot a civilian dead outside a mosque in J&K’s Rajouri

Security forces could not immediately identify the attackers; a major search operation was launched in the area

April 22, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Unknown gunmen shot dead a civilian in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, officials said. 

Initial reports suggest that unknown gunmen opened fire upon a civilian, identified as Mohammad Razaq, 40, when he was coming out of a mosque in Rajouri’s Shadra Sharief area. The victim was declared dead at a nearby hospital, officials said. 

Security forces could not immediately identify the attackers. A major search operation was launched in the area, the officials added. 

The victim was a government employee and worked in J&K’s Social Welfare Department. He is also the brother of a jawan of the Territorial Army.

Worker from Bihar shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Anantnag security detail finalised 

Earlier in the day, J&K Director General of Police (DGP) R.R. Swain reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in a joint officers’ meeting held at south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The meeting discussed election preparedness and “addressed all logistical and administrative aspects related to the process”, the police said.

During the meeting, the spokesperson said, an emphasis had been laid on the critical need for joint area domination by the Central Armed Police Forces, police, and the Indian Army before and during the election period. 

“To ensure the highest level of operational efficiency and coordination, the officers also focused on briefing key personnel and Coy (company) Commanders, outlining their respective roles and responsibilities, and providing real time updates on evolving security scenarios,” the police said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.