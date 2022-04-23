Morning Digest | PM Modi conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of Ukraine situation, says Shringla; Suman Bery appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Boris Johnson witness signing of agreement by British High commissioner to India Alex Ellis (L) and Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during the release of a joint statement, in New Delhi, on April 22 2022.

PM Modi conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of Ukraine situation, says Shringla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation and direct dialogue between the two parties, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Coal crisis | Stalin writes to PM; Maharashtra to import stocks

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure adequate availability of coal for the power generation units in Tamil Nadu. Separately, Maharashtra’s Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the MVA government planned to import some coal in order to cope with the electricity crisis in the State.

Macron seen winning France’s presidential election: Survey

French President Emmanuel Macron was on Friday seen winning the country’s Presidential election run-off with 57% of vote vs far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to a survey of 1,600 respondents conducted on April 22; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. The voter turnout is expected at 73.5% for the second round in the election.

Suman Bery appointed NITI Aayog vice-chairman

The government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice-chairman of the NITI Aayog following the resignation of Rajiv Kumar. Mr. Bery will take charge from May 1, 2022.

Supreme Court moots deeper scrutiny before award of death penalty

The Supreme Court on Friday asked Attorney General K.K. Venugopal for assistance to institutionalise a mechanism by which information crucial to decide whether a person should be condemned to death or not can be gathered and placed on record before trial judges.

CPI delegation stopped from visiting Jahangirpuri site

A delegation of the CPI leaders led by party general secretary D. Raja visited Jahangirpuri in Delhi on Friday where on the orders of the BJP-run municipal corporation a demolition drive was carried out. Mr. Raja and his colleagues were not allowed to reach the site of demolition by the Delhi police.

Immunisation panel to take call on allowing COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for children

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) is yet to take a call on approving vaccines for children aged five to 11, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on the sidelines of a press briefing on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi will decide on inducting Prashant Kishor: Digvijaya Singh

The special committee set up to examine the Congress’ revival plan given by election strategist Prashant Kishor has completed its work and party president Sonia Gandhi will decide his induction into the party, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said on Friday.

Moscow eyes all of Ukraine’s east, south

A Russian General declared on Friday that Moscow wants to seize all of southern and eastern Ukraine, far wider war aims than it had acknowledged as it presses on with a new offensive after its campaign to capture the capital Kyiv collapsed last month.

U.S. warns Solomon Islands of action over pact with China

The Biden administration on Thursday warned the Solomon Islands that the United States will take unspecified action against the South Pacific nation should its recently concluded cooperation agreement with China pose a threat to U.S. or allied interests.

Study flags poor control of blood sugar in Indians

Only over 7% of over 5,297 individuals in India with diabetes were able to achieve their blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol targets, according to a recent paper published in the Lancet- Diabetes and Endocrinology.

Ukrainians held in Assam for not producing papers

The Government Railway Police have detained two Ukrainian nationals in southern Assam’s Karimganj district for travelling without valid papers .The police said Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39, and Nazari Voznyuk, 21, were detained at the Badarpur Railway Station onboard the New Delhi-bound Tripura Sundari Express. The train had come from Agartala.

Supreme Court to hear plea on redressal of wrongly prosecuted persons

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on April 26 a petition highlighting the need for the government to frame guidelines for compensating victims of wrongful prosecution by the police or authorities.

India slashes LIC’s IPO fundraising goal in half to $3.9 billion: source

New Delhi is halving its fundraising goal for Life Insurance Corporation of India’s IPO to ₹300 billion ($3.9 billion), having had to cut its valuation estimates after feedback from investors, a government source said.

IPL 2022 | Buttler continues red hot form, fires Royals to the top of the table

Jos Buttler extended his golden run, plundering his third century (116, 65b, 9x4, 9x6) of IPL-15 and setting up Rajasthan Royals’ 15-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. The victory sent the Jaipur-based franchise to the top of the table.