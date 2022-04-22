The Foreign Secretary said Mr. Modi and Mr. Johnson also held discussions on the ongoing FTA negotiation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Boris Johnson witness signing of agreement by British High commissioner to India Alex Ellis (L) and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shingle, during the release of a joint statement, in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict with his British counterpart Boris Johnson and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation and direct dialogue between the two parties, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Friday.

Briefing reporters on talks between Mr. Modi and Mr. Johnson, Mr. Shringla said that during the talks there was no pressure applied from the British side regarding sanctions on Russia and Johnson shared his views on the Ukraine issue.

Prime Minister Modi put forward India's perspective on the Ukraine issue and asserted that "we are on the side of peace", want that there should be dialogue and diplomacy, and the conflict should be resolved soon, he said.

"The two leaders also discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict. Prime Minister expressed deep concern over the ongoing situation and mounting humanitarian crisis. Prime Minister (Modi) reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and conveyed strong advocacy for peaceful resolution of the situation, and direct dialogue between the two parties," Mr. Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said Mr. Modi and Mr. Johnson also held discussions on the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations and cooperation on energy, green hydrogen, trade, and defence.