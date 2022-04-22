Macron seen winning France's presidential election: Survey

The two French presidential hopefuls threw themselves into a final flurry of campaigning on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron, candidate for his re-election in the 2022 French presidential election, shakes hands with supporters after a campaign rally in Figeac on the last day of campaigning, ahead of the second round of the presidential election, France, April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron was on Friday seen winning the country’s Presidential election run-off with 57% of vote vs far-right leader Marine Le Pen, according to a survey of 1,600 respondents conducted on April 22; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. The voter turnout is expected at 73.5% for the second round in the election.

The two French presidential hopefuls threw themselves into a final flurry of campaigning on Friday, hoping to mobilise millions of hesitant voters before the weekend media blackout imposed for Sunday’s run-off election.

Mr. Macron compared France’s choice in Sunday’s presidential runoff to that of U.S. voters before they elected Donald Trump into the White House, whilst warning that his current polling lead was not a guarantee of victory.

“The next day they woke up with a hangover,” Mr. Macron told BFM TV on Friday, saying that the situation in France is very similar as it involves a very fundamental choice about the direction of the country. He also pointed to opinion polls’ inability to predict the outcomes of either the U.S. election or the Brexit referendum in 2016.

“April 24 will be a referendum for or against Europe - we want Europe,” he said. “April 24 will be a referendum for or against a secular, united, indivisible France ... we are for.”