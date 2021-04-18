Morning digest: PM Modi calls for more temporary COVID-19 hospitals, sporadic violence marks fifth phase of WB elections, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a late night meeting where he reviewed the status of supply of Remdesivir and other medicines and noted that they should be used in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed.

While the locals alleged that there was firing at Deganga Assembly segment in North 24 Parganas by central armed police forces, the report by the Superintendent of Police, Barasat denied the allegation.

Though the reward has been announced in a 2019 case pertaining to the killing of Chhattisgarh legislator Bhima Mandavi, the State police had said Hidma was involved in the April 3 ambush at the Sukma—Bijapur border where 22 security personnel were killed.

This is the second consecutive day the number of tests is crossing the 14-lakh mark. On September 24, 2020, 14,92,409 tests were carried out, which was the highest until the record was broken on April 16.

“The CM called the Prime Minister at about 10:30 a.m. this morning; this was his third attempt since yesterday to speak to Mr. Modi but we were told that he is busy campaigning in West Bengal and will return the call once he is back,” a source in CMO said.

The government’s forest conservation efforts come alongside growing criticism over the Rajapaksa administration over its environmental policy that activists view as being “destructive”.

Philip, who died on April 9 two months shy of his 100th birthday, was honoured at Windsor Castle in a service that was steeped in military and royal tradition — but also was pared down and infused with his own personality.

Ziyech scored in the 55th minute when he tapped into an empty net from a cross by Timo Werner with City goalkeeper Zack Steffen in no man’s land after racing off his line to close Werner down but then seeming to change his mind.

The contest will witness Varun Chakravarthy matching his skills against three magnificent strikers of the ball — Virat Kohli, A.B. de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.