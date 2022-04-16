Morning Digest | Eshwarappa quits as Karnataka Minister; experts urge caution as COVID-19 cases rise in north India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Eshwarappa quits as Karnataka Minister, three-day drama ends

After three days of political uncertainty and drama, veteran BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa and Karnataka Minister Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) submitted his resignation on Friday to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the controversy over his role in the suicide of a contractor and allegations of corruption snowballed.

As COVID-19 cases rise in north India, experts urge caution

COVID-19 cases have shown a rising trend in parts of the country including Delhi, Delhi-NCR and Maharashtra with experts stating that the mild surge could be primarily due to emergence of mutant variants like Omicron XE and BA.2 which have a high degree of transmissibility.

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' to fight Elon Musk takeover

Twitter Inc. on April 15 adopted a limited-duration shareholder rights plan to protect itself from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s $43 billion cash takeover offer.

Work in progress: India-made ‘warm’ vaccine to fight COVID-19

A prospective vaccine against SarsCov2 being developed in India, that doesn’t need to be stored in refrigerators or a cold-chain storage, generated a significant number of antibodies in mouse trials against prevalent variants of the virus, according to a study in the peer-reviewed journal Viruses.

Will fight polls in alliance with Congress, Sena: Sharad Pawar

After its expectations of forming a government in Maharashtra by legitimate means were dashed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was attempting to seize power in the State by unleashing Central agencies against the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, said Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday.

Shops, kiosks of riot suspects demolished in Gujarat

After Madhya Pradesh, the local authorities in Gujarat on Friday demolished several shops, kiosks and carts allegedly belonging to those who have been arrested for their alleged role in the communal riots in Khambhat on Ram Navami. One person died and several were injured in the clashes which broke out during a religious procession.

Himachal Govt. doles out sops with eye on Assembly polls

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the State, due later this year, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Friday doled out sops for voters, even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed the recent announcements by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led government were a result of the latter’s “fear” of the AAP ahead of the elections.

Second unit of S-400 likely to be delayed

There is a delay in the delivery of the second regiment of S-400 from Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. However some training equipment and simulators arrived in India, official sources confirmed.

Rein in communal elements, Gehlot tells PM Modi

Expressing serious concern over violence in several States after Ram Navami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in communal elements by delivering a message to the nation to reduce tension and instruct the State governments to take action against those making mischief in the name of religion.

India to get record number of doctors in next 10 years due to govt. push for medical education: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country will get a record number of doctors in the next 10 years due to the Central government's policy of establishing at least one medical college in every district.

Capacity building vital for countering online threats, say experts

The recent action taken by the Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry against the social media accounts on the charge of indulging in activities detrimental to India’s national and global interests is a step in the right direction, but – given the enormity of the threat – capacity building is necessary to counter such organised online campaigns, according to security agencies and experts.

National People’s Party sets its sights on Nagaland

The National People’s Party (NPP), hopeful of retaining power in home turf Meghalaya, has set its sights on Nagaland in the bid to be “voice of the northeast”. The Assembly elections in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura are due by February 2023.

Navy accelerates indigenisation efforts, focus on weapons and aviation items

The Navy which has taken an early lead towards indigenisation decades ago and in 2014 promulgated the Indian Navy Indigenisation Plan (INIP) 2015-2030 to enable indigenous development of equipment and systems is further ramping up indigenisation efforts especially in weapons and aviation related items.

IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR | Sunrisers pacers breathe fire before Tripathi-Markram seal the deal

Nitish Rana and Andre Russell fired in the latter half of the innings to take Kolkata Knight Riders to a respectable total. But Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram masterminded the chase as Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a hat-trick of wins in IPL-2022 at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday.