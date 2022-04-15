Twitter CEO tells employees company not 'held hostage' by Musk offer: source
Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees that the company was not being “held hostage” by news of Elon Musk’s offer to buy the company, while speaking at an all-hands meeting with employees on April 14, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Mr. Agrawal expressed appreciation for the employees’ work and encouraged them to remain focused, the source said.
