Rein in communal elements, Gehlot tells PM Modi

Expressing serious concern over violence in several States after Ram Navami, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in communal elements by delivering a message to the nation to reduce tension and instruct the State governments to take action against those making mischief in the name of religion.

“Why is the Prime Minister not condemning communal violence? He had criticised mob lynching only once, saying the criminals were anti-social elements. Since then, his mouth is stitched shut apparently under some pressure,” Mr. Gehlot said while speaking to reporters in Udaipur during the Congress’s Azadi Gaurav Yatra.

Mr. Gehlot said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which had helped the Bharatiya Janata Party win elections by polarising the society, was itself staying behind. “It is time for the RSS to merge itself with the BJP and become a political party... The Congress is capable of confronting them on the basis of ideology,” he said.

While affirming that development was only possible in an atmosphere of peace, Mr. Gehlot said the country would not grow if it remained entangled with the issues of food, dress and religious traditions. The people in the country were fighting with each other on these petty issues and some unruly elements were constantly provoking them, he added.

The Chief Minister said the RSS and BJP had started taking the names of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Vallabhbhai Patel and B.R. Ambedkar for winning elections. When Patel banned the RSS, it gave in writing that its workers would never participate in politics and would only engage in cultural activities.

“If they really want to serve the society, they should launch a campaign against untouchability and discrimination,” he said.