Delayed Asian Games rescheduled to start in September 2023

A person walks past a billboard for the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022, amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Hangzhou, China. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Asian Games have been rescheduled to start on September 23 next year in Hangzhou, China, more than 12 months after the original date.

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) on Tuesday confirmed the delayed games would be held from September 23 to October 8, saying it took two months of consultations involving the Chinese Olympic Committee and other stakeholders to find “a window” which did not conflict with other major international sporting events.

The OCA executive board voted in May to postpone the 19th Asian Games because of restrictions in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. The original dates were September 10-25 this year.

In a statement, the OCA said it wanted to “express its appreciation for the patience shown” by national Olympic committees and sports federations while new plans were being made.

More than 10,000 athletes and officials from 45 countries or territories are expected to be involved in the Asian Games, with more than 480 gold medals on offer.

The most recent Asian Games were in Indonesia in 2018.