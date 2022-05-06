Asian Games 2022 in China postponed amid COVID resurgence

Reuters May 06, 2022 12:21 IST

No reason was given for the delay, but China is racing to extinguish its largest outbreak of Covid-19

The Indian contingent during the closing ceremony of the 18th Asian Games 2018. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on May 6. The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from September 10-25, 2022, in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometres southwest of Shanghai. No reason was immediately given for the postponement but question marks had been raised over the event taking place with Shanghai having recently been locked down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.



