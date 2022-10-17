A video explainer on what the Communist Party Congress means for China.

A video explainer on what the Communist Party Congress means for China.

The Communist Party of China, or the CPC, holds a national congress every 5 years. Starting Sunday October 16th, the 20th National Congress of the CPC convenes in Beijing.

But what’s different about this one?

The country’s President, and party General Secretary Xi Jinping is set to begin an unprecedented third term. It means Xi is set to consolidate his grip on the party and his position as the most powerful leader since the country's founder, Mao Zedong.

The event will conclude on October 22. The following day, the new 25-member Politburo and 7-member Politburo Standing Committee, or the PBSC, will be unveiled.

What happens at a Party Congress? What are the likely changes in leadership in the offing?

