  1. Former National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan, on the cyber challenge, argues that rather than wait for the ‘Big Bang cyber attack’, nations and institutions ought to be better prepared.
  2. Sriram Lakshman writes on the Biden administration’s long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy that was released on Friday. The document focuses on building collective capacity to deal with challenges in the region — China’s assertiveness, the pandemic and climate change, among others.
  3. Meera Srinivasan analyses the current state of India-Sri Lanka relations and the recent visit of Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G.L. Peiris, after a year marked by strain and a trust deficit.
  4. Srinivasan Ramani assesses the multiple challenges faced by the African Union, from civil conflicts, Islamist insurgencies, a rising number of military takeovers and the COVID-19 outbreak, which were in focus at the 35th African Union Summit held on February 5.
  5. G. Sampath writes on the “freedom convoy” and truckers protests against the vaccine mandate that have paralysed Canada’s capital.