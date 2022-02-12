Disregard of written agreements by China led to border standoff, says EAM Jaishankar

Mr. Jaishankar also said that India "greatly appreciated" the opening of Australian borders which will help those who have been waiting to come back

The current situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has arisen due to the disregard of written agreements by China not to mass soldiers at the border, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Speaking at a joint press conference along with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, Mr. Jaishankar further said when a large country disregards written commitments, it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community.

The minister made the comments in response to a question on the eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries.

When asked whether the India-China border standoff issue came up for discussion during during the Quad Foreign ministers’ meeting here on Friday, Mr. Jaishankar replied, “Yes”.

"Yes, we (Quad) had a discussion on India-China relations because it was part of how we briefed each other about what was happening in our neighbourhood. And it's an issue in which a lot of countries legitimately take interest, particularly if they are from the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

The situation at the LAC has arisen due to the disregard by China in 2020 of written agreements with India not to mass forces at the border, he said.

"So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it's an issue of legitimate concern for the entire international community," he added.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Mr. Jaishankar also said that India "greatly appreciated" the opening of Australian borders which will help those who have been waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa holders and separated families.

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travellers from February 21 in a further relaxation of pandemic restrictions announced on February 7.

"I welcome the opening of borders by the Government of Australia, which will help those who have been in India waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa holders, separated families and this is something which is greatly appreciated," he said.

"I yesterday had an opportunity to meet some student representatives, their spirits were much higher after learning of this decision," he added.

Mr. Jaishankar also met Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday and discussed issues like talent, mobility and globalisation.