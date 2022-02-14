China hits out at ‘irresponsible’ remarks after Jaishankar’s criticism of border actions

In Melbourne, the External Affairs Minister said Beijing has violated agreements by amassing troops

China on Monday said it hoped India would not make “irresponsible remarks” on the border situation and that both sides “should follow through on agreements”.

The comments came a day after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking in Melbourne following a meeting with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne, said China had violated written agreements by amassing troops.

“The situation [at the LAC in Ladakh] has arisen due to the disregard by China in 2020 of written agreements with us not to amass forces at the border. So, when a large country disregards written commitments, I think it’s an issue of a legitimate concern for the entire international community,” Mr. Jaishankar said during a press conference.

Asked about his comments at a press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said, “The merits of the matter are very clear and responsibility does not rest with China.”

“Now the two sides are in communication on improving border management and measures to build trust,” he said. “We hope the Indian side will abide by agreements, not issue irresponsible remarks, and uphold peace and tranquillity along the border area with concrete actions.”

On India’s position that China had violated previous agreements by amassing troops along the LAC and carrying out transgressions that sparked the LAC crisis in April 2020, Mr. Wang said, “China always maintains that we should follow through on treaties and agreements we signed and we jointly uphold peace and tranquillity at the border region.”

“We hope the two sides will continue to maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels to resolve the outstanding issues.”

Those on-going talks to resolve issues have, however, been slow-moving and Indian officials say China has been dragging its feet towards disengagement.

While there was no breakthrough during the 14th round of talks held last month, both sides did, however, release a joint statement saying the two sides would consolidate outcomes, maintain communication through military and diplomatic channels and stability along the border.

There is as yet no agreement to disengage and reduce tensions in the three remaining areas of difference or friction points.

The focus of the 14th round was Hot Springs where both sides are thought to be close to agreeing on a plan to disengage, while more pronounced differences remain in Demchok and Depsang.

Only an agreement to disengage will pave the way to de-escalate the situation along the border with thousands of troops from both sides still deployed in forward areas. That prospect however appears unlikely for the time being as the talks continue.