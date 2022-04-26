Russia-Ukraine conflict International

U.N. chief calls for ceasefire on Moscow visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, on April 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has called for a cease-fire in Ukraine at his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Mr. Guterres is visiting Moscow and is then scheduled to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, this week.

“We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialog, create the conditions for a cease-fire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution,” Mr. Guterres said, speaking in televised comments at the start of the meeting.

Mr. Guterres also said he wanted to reduce the impact of fighting in Ukraine on food security in other parts of the world. Mr. Lavrov said they would discuss “the situation around Ukraine that acts as a catalyst for a great number of problems which had piled up over recent decades in the Euro-Atlantic region.”

Mr. Guterres is also expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin later on Tuesday.


