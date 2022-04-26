Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Russian Foreign Minister warns that Ukraine risks provoking World War III

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Local residents use a ladder near a block of flats heavily damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Monday that Ukraine risks provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”

In an in-depth Russian TV interview, Mr. Lavrov blamed Ukraine for stalled talks between the two countries, and accused the United States and Britain of pressuring Kyiv not to reach agreement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister on Monday urged the U.N. chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.

Read | The fall of Mariupol

Today, the United States is expected to host gathering of more than 40 countries, at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, for Ukraine-related defence talks that will focus on arming Kyiv.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

United Kingdom

UK cuts all tariffs on Ukraine, bans more exports to Russia

Britain said it has dropped tariffs on all goods from Ukraine while slapping a ban on some technology exports to Moscow to help Kyiv in its fight against the Russian invasion.

Responding to a direct request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the UK’s international trade department said Monday it had reduced “all tariffs on goods imported from Ukraine”, including key exports such as barley, honey and poultry.

“The UK will continue to do everything in its power to support Ukraine’s fight against Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion,” international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

At the same time, Britain announced it would prevent the export of “products and technology that Russia could use to repress the heroic people of Ukraine”, including possibly surveillance and interception equipment.- AFP

Russia

Russian Foreign Minister warns that Ukraine risks provoking World War III, says threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Monday that Ukraine risks provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”

In an in-depth Russian TV interview, Lavrov blamed Ukraine for stalled talks between the two countries, and accused the United States and Britain of pressuring Kyiv not to reach agreement.

“Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III,” Lavrov said, and accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict.

By providing weapons, NATO forces are “pouring oil on the fire,” he said, according to a Russian transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Lavrov apparently made the remarks after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the United States wants “to see Russia weakened to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”- AP

United Nations

UN to vote on measure pushing states to justify veto use

The 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly are to vote Tuesday on a resolution that would require the five permanent members of the Security Council to justify their use of the veto in future.

Discussions of veto reform are rare and controversial, but have been revived by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Directly targeting the United States, China, Russia, France and the United Kingdom — who are the only holders of the veto right — the measure would “make them pay a higher political price” when they opt to use their veto to strike down a Security Council resolution, said an ambassador from a country that does not have the veto, and who asked to remain anonymous.

But it is not yet clear if the reform would push the five permanent members to use the veto less, or if it would create even more vetoes as permanent members propose controversial texts they know their rivals will to veto only to force them to justify their stance publicly.- AFP

Ukraine

Russia hits rail and fuel targets far from the eastern front

Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow’s new eastern offensive, in a bid to thwart Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight.

The U.S., meanwhile, moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from the Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war.

“Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared, a day after he and the U.S. secretary of defense made a bold visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said weapons supplied by Western countries “will be a legitimate target” for Russian forces. He also warned that the risk of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.”- Reuters

Ukraine

Four die, nine wounded from Russia’s shelling of Kharkiv

Four people died and nine were wounded as a result of Russia’s shelling in the Kharkiv region on Monday, Oleh Synegubov, the region’s governor told Ukraine’s public broadcaster.- Reuters

U.S.A.

U.S. to host Ukraine talks in Germany as war enters critical phase

The United States will host an expected gathering of more than 40 countries on Tuesday for Ukraine-related defense talks that will focus on arming Kyiv so it can defend against an unfolding and potentially decisive Russian onslaught in the east, U.S. officials said.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is holding the event at Ramstein Air Base in Germany following a trip to Kyiv where he pledged additional support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s war effort.

U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said a key goal of the talks was to synchronize and coordinate mounting security assistance to Kyiv that includes heavy weaponry, like howitzer artillery, as well armed drones and ammunition.

“The next several weeks will be very, very critical,” Gen. Milley told reporters traveling with him. “They need continued support in order to be successful on the battlefield. And that’s really the purpose of this conference.”- Reuters

Ukraine

Kyiv wants U.N. to seek Mariupol evacuation

Ukraine's foreign minister is urging the U.N. chief to press Russia on Tuesday for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview on April 25, 2022, he was concerned that by visiting Moscow before traveling to Kyiv, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin “trap” in the war.

Women's Tennis Association

WTA chief promises ‘strong reactions’ on Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian, Belarusian players

Women's Tennis Association chief Steve Simon has warned Wimbledon organisers and Britain's tennis body of "strong reactions" to their decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus to compete in tournaments.

The All England Club (AELTC), which organises the grasscourt major, and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) will not allow Russian and Belarusian players to compete in events in the United Kingdom due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

European Union

No limits to Russia-China friendship, warns EU chief amid Ukraine crisis

The friendship between Russia and China has “no limits”, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said here on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session at the annual Raisina Dialogue, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, she condemned the Russian aggression in Ukraine but also supported the need to find a “diplomatic solution” to the crisis. Ms. von der Leyen highlighted the common links like democracy and the rule of law that bind European states and India.

India

Navy top brass to review security scenario amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

The first edition of the biannual Naval Commanders Conference began on Monday where the top brass will dwell upon dynamics of the “geostrategic situation in the backdrop of security scenario in the neighbourhood as well as changes emerging due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict”.