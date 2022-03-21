Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Service members of pro-Russian troops are seen atop of a tank during Ukraine-Russia conflict on the outskirts of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine on March 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Russian forces continued the offensive on Ukraine as Ukranian officials reported that an art school where about 400 people had taken refuge in the port city of Mariupol was bombed.

Earlier this morning, Ukraine rejected Russian calls for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms in exchange for safe passage out of the city.

World leaders continued to rally around the war-torn country as New Zealand announced that it will be providing non-lethal military assisatance. Meanwhile, the White House announced that President Joe Biden will be travelling to Poland to discuss “the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created,” with with President Andrzej Duda.

The mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a medical student from Karnataka, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport in Bengaluru today.

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Here are the latest updates:

Mariupol

Ukraine refuses to surrender Mariupol as Russia warns of humanitarian ‘catastrophe’

Ukraine on Monday rejected Russian calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged with little food, water and power in a humanitarian crisis that is increasing pressure on European leaders to toughen sanctions on Moscow.

Ukraine’s government defiantly rejected Russian calls for Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms in exchange for safe passage out of the city and humanitarian corridors to be opened from 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday.

“There can be no question of any surrender, laying down of arms,” the Ukrainska Pravda news portal cited Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk as saying.

“We have already informed the Russian side about this.”- Reuters

New Zealand

New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

New Zealand said on Monday it will provide Ukraine with a further NZ$5 million ($3.46 million) in funds and non-lethal military assistance including some surplus equipment.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the money would be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that provides fuel, rations, communication equipment and first aid kits to support Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on Feb. 24.

The New Zealand Defence Force will provide tactical equipment such as body armour, helmets and vests that are surplus to requirements, she said.

This brings New Zealand’s total assistance to Ukraine to NZ$11 million.- AP

U.S.A.

White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

President Joe Biden has added a stop in Poland to his trip this week to Europe for urgent talks with NATO and European allies, as Russian forces concentrate their fire upon cities and trapped civilians in a nearly month-old invasion of Ukraine.

Biden will first travel to Brussels and then to Poland to meet with leaders there, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday night.

Poland is a crucial ally in the Ukraine crisis. It is hosting thousands of American troops and is taking in more people fleeing the war in Ukraine — more than 2 million — than any other nation in the midst of the largest European refugee crisis in decades.- AP

Bengaluru

Body of Indian medical student killed in Ukraine arrives in Bengaluru

The mortal remains of a medical student from the state, who was killed in Russian shelling in war-torn Ukraine, arrived at the airport here on Monday.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagaudar, a Final Year Medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University, died on March 1, in the conflict zone.

Gyanagaudar’s family members, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among the others present at the airport to receive the body.

The body was then taken to Gyanagaudar’s native place, Chalageri village of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.- PTI

Ukraine

Ukraine’s Zelensky says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.

Mr. Zelensky, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel’s parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.

“The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem.

“That’s the right place to find peace. If possible.”- Reuters

India

Quad has accepted Indian stand on Ukraine, says Australian envoy

There is no reason to be unhappy with the Indian position regarding the Ukraine crisis, the Australian envoy to India said here on Sunday.

Addressing the media here, High Commissioner Barry O’Farrel appreciated India’s efforts in this regard and said Canberra is hopeful of concluding the early harvest trade deal by the end of the March.

Karnataka

Karnataka CM to pay last respects to Naveen

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday to pay last respects to MBBS student Naveen, who died in Ukraine.

The body of Naveen, who died in Kharkiv city, will be arriving at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 3 a.m. on Monday. From there, it would be taken to his native village Chalageri.

United Nations

Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

Ten million people — more than a quarter of the population — have now fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, the United Nations refugees chief said on Sunday.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said nearly 3.4 million of the total had fled to neighbouring countries, mostly to the Polish border.

India

Ukraine-returned students set to resume academics

Several MBBS students, who were brought home from war-hit Ukraine, have resumed their studies, and a few more will get back to the academic routine from Monday. The universities in Ukraine have begun conducting online classes.