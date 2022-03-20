Ten million have fled their homes in Ukraine: UN

Ten million people — more than a quarter of the population — have now fled their homes in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, the United Nations refugees chief said on Sunday.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said nearly 3.4 million of the total had fled to neighbouring countries, mostly to the Polish border.

“Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes,” UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said, implicitly holding Russia.

“The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled, either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad,” he said.

UNHCR said on Sunday that 3,389,044 Ukrainians had fled across the country’s borders since Russia invaded on February 24.

Another 60,352 joined the exodus since Saturday’s update, a flow roughly the same as the day before.