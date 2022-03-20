CM to pay last respects to Naveen

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Chalageri village in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Monday to pay last respects to MBBS student Naveen, who died in Ukraine.

The body of Naveen, who died in Kharkiv city, will be arriving at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru at 3 a.m. on Monday. From there, it would be taken to his native village Chalageri.

Naveen’s family has decided to donate his body to a medical college.

The 21-year-old died on March 1 in a Russian attack.