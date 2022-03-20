Ukraine-returned students set to resume academics

Several universities in the war-hit country will be conducting online classes

Several MBBS students, who were brought home from war-hit Ukraine, have resumed their studies, and a few more will get back to the academic routine from Monday. The universities in Ukraine have begun conducting online classes.

Notwithstanding the relief of having reached home safely a few weeks ago, the students had been anxious about their future. They were unsure about the scope to resume education in Ukraine, or if they have to opt for another country to finish their course.

One of the students, Vaitharani Goud from Zaporizhzhia State Medical University, said that she and a few of her batchmates had received an e-mail stating that their classes will begin from Monday. “We will have classes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,” she said.

Jonnala Raviteja, a student of Kharkiv National Medical University, also said that their classes are scheduled to begin from Monday. “They are following the routine,” he said.

Around 700 out of 740 students who have returned to Telangana from the war-torn country are pursuing MBBS. Some of them had moved to Ukraine two to three weeks before the war broke out. They will begin learning lessons online.

Meanwhile, parents of these students are waiting for an update on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement in the Assembly about the State government bearing education expenses of the students here. Some of them said that they have received calls from government staff asking them about their children’s course details.