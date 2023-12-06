Taylor Swift is named Time Magazine's person of the year

HamberMenu
Time Magazine has named Taylor Swift its person of the year

December 06, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - NEW YORK

AP
This image courtesy of TIME/TIME Person of the Year shows the cover of Time magazine announcing the 2023 Person of the Year with US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. | Photo Credit: AFP

Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on December 6, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift (33) achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She's even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time's 2022 person of the year.

