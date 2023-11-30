HamberMenu
Spotify Wrapped India 2023: Arijit Singh takes top spot for fourth consecutive year; ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ most-streamed song

‘Kabir Singh’ was the most-streamed album in India, followed by Arijit’s ‘Ultimate Love Songs’, Sidhu Moose Wala’s ‘Moosetape’, Shubh’s ‘Still Rollin’, King’s ‘Champagne Talk’ and Pritam’s ‘Brahmastra’

November 30, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh performs before the start of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday October 14, 2023

Bollywood Singer Arijit Singh performs before the start of The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on Saturday October 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/The Hindu

Music streaming platform Spotify has launched its yearly Spotify Wrapped campaign for the year 2023, which other than letting users and creators get personalised statistics of their activity for the year, unveils the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts on Spotify for the year.

ALSO READ
Taylor Swift named Apple Music’s Artist of the Year

For the fourth consecutive year, Arijit Singh took the top spot as the most streamed artist on Spotify in the country. While Pritam came second once again, Anirudh Ravichander trumped AR Rahman to take the third position in the list.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by King and Saurabh Lokahnde was the most-streamed song on Spotify in India, with over 275 million streams this year. Kabir Singh was the most-streamed album in India, followed by Arijit’s Ultimate Love Songs, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Moosetape, Shubh’s Still Rollin, King’s Champagne Talk and Pritam’s Brahmastra.

Amit Wadhwa’s Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was the most-streamed podcast on the platform in India this year, followed by The Ranveer Show, Krishna - The Supreme Soul, True Story Bro! with Triggered Insaan, and Mahabharat Gaatha.

Here’s what India streamed the most this year:

ALSO READ
2023 Billboard Music Awards: Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift win big; here’s the full list of winners

Most-streamed artists

1. Arijit Singh

2. Pritam

3. Anirudh Ravichander

4. A.R. Rahman

5. Shreya Ghoshal

6. Amitabh Bhattacharya

7. Alka Yagnik

8. Vishal-Shekhar

9. Sidhu Moose Wala

10. Udit Narayan

Most-streamed songs

1. “Maan Meri Jaan” by King and Saurabh Lokahnde

2. “Kahani Suno 2.0” by Kaifi Khalil

3. “Kesariya” (from ‘Brahmastra’) by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya

4. “Malang Sajna” by Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, Kumaar

5. “Cheques” by Shubh, Tatay Produciendo

6. “Heeriye” (feat. Arijit Singh) by Arijit Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal, Aditya Sharma, Sourav Roy

7. “Chaleya” (from ‘Jawan’) by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao

8. “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye” (from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar

9. “Agar Tum Saath Ho” (from ‘Tamasha’) by Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil

10. “Daku” by Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga

Most-streamed albums:

1. “Kabir Singh” by Various Artists

2. “Ultimate Love Songs” by Arijit Singh

3. “Moosetape” by Sidhu Moose Wala

4. “Still Rollin’” by Shubh

5. “Champagne Talk” by King

6. “Brahmastra” by Pritam

7. “Shershaah” by Various Artists

8. “Aashiqui 2” by Mithoon

9. “Love Aaj Kal” by Pritam

10. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

Most streamed podcasts:

1. “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita”

2. “The Ranveer Show”

3. “Krishna - The Supreme Soul”

4. “True Story Bro! with Triggered Insaan”

5. “Mahabharat Gaatha”

6. “The Horror Show by Khooni Monday - Scary Stories in Hindi”

7. “The Ranveer Show Hindi”

8. “Ajay Bhalla”

9. “The Stories of Mahabharata”

10. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

