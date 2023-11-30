Spotify Wrapped India 2023: Arijit Singh takes top spot for fourth consecutive year; ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ most-streamed song

November 30, 2023 11:48 am | Updated 11:50 am IST

Music streaming platform Spotify has launched its yearly Spotify Wrapped campaign for the year 2023, which other than letting users and creators get personalised statistics of their activity for the year, unveils the top artists, songs, albums, and podcasts on Spotify for the year.

For the fourth consecutive year, Arijit Singh took the top spot as the most streamed artist on Spotify in the country. While Pritam came second once again, Anirudh Ravichander trumped AR Rahman to take the third position in the list.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ by King and Saurabh Lokahnde was the most-streamed song on Spotify in India, with over 275 million streams this year. Kabir Singh was the most-streamed album in India, followed by Arijit’s Ultimate Love Songs, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Moosetape, Shubh’s Still Rollin, King’s Champagne Talk and Pritam’s Brahmastra.

Amit Wadhwa’s Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was the most-streamed podcast on the platform in India this year, followed by The Ranveer Show, Krishna - The Supreme Soul, True Story Bro! with Triggered Insaan, and Mahabharat Gaatha.

Here’s what India streamed the most this year:

Most-streamed artists

1. Arijit Singh

2. Pritam

3. Anirudh Ravichander

4. A.R. Rahman

5. Shreya Ghoshal

6. Amitabh Bhattacharya

7. Alka Yagnik

8. Vishal-Shekhar

9. Sidhu Moose Wala

10. Udit Narayan

Most-streamed songs

1. “Maan Meri Jaan” by King and Saurabh Lokahnde

2. “Kahani Suno 2.0” by Kaifi Khalil

3. “Kesariya” (from ‘Brahmastra’) by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya

4. “Malang Sajna” by Sachet Tandon, Parampara Tandon, Kumaar

5. “Cheques” by Shubh, Tatay Produciendo

6. “Heeriye” (feat. Arijit Singh) by Arijit Singh, Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal, Aditya Sharma, Sourav Roy

7. “Chaleya” (from ‘Jawan’) by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, Kumaar, Shilpa Rao

8. “Phir Aur Kya Chahiye” (from ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke) by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, Sachin-Jigar

9. “Agar Tum Saath Ho” (from ‘Tamasha’) by Alka Yagnik, Arijit Singh, A.R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil

10. “Daku” by Chani Nattan, Inderpal Moga

Most-streamed albums:

1. “Kabir Singh” by Various Artists

2. “Ultimate Love Songs” by Arijit Singh

3. “Moosetape” by Sidhu Moose Wala

4. “Still Rollin’” by Shubh

5. “Champagne Talk” by King

6. “Brahmastra” by Pritam

7. “Shershaah” by Various Artists

8. “Aashiqui 2” by Mithoon

9. “Love Aaj Kal” by Pritam

10. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

Most streamed podcasts:

1. “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita”

2. “The Ranveer Show”

3. “Krishna - The Supreme Soul”

4. “True Story Bro! with Triggered Insaan”

5. “Mahabharat Gaatha”

6. “The Horror Show by Khooni Monday - Scary Stories in Hindi”

7. “The Ranveer Show Hindi”

8. “Ajay Bhalla”

9. “The Stories of Mahabharata”

10. “The Joe Rogan Experience”