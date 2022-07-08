Shinzo Abe shooting live updates | Former Japanese PM in ‘heart failure’

Here are the latest developments from the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, falls to the ground in Nara, western Japan. Abe was in heart failure after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan | Photo Credit: AP

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest twice while delivering a speech in Nara around 11.30 am local time Friday morning.

Mr. Abe collapsed and was bleeding as people heard two gunshots. He was then rushed to a hospital. According to LDP officials, he was shot in the chest. Police have nabbed one suspect.

Mr. Abe, 67, was making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the Japan Parliament’s upper house.

Here are the latest updates:

CANBERRA

Australia PM Anthony Albanese tweets

Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

TOKYO

Japanese stock market loses early gains

Japan’s Nikkei cut some of its early gains on Friday after Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot. By 0354 GMT, the Nikkei index had risen 0.5% to 26,631.72, after climbing as much as 1.4% earlier in the session.

“The impact (of this incident) on the stock market was limited as he is no longer a prime minister. Also his “Abenomics” economic stimulus has been taken over by the current administration,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities. - Reuters

TOKYO

Abe in ‘heart failure’

People watch TV news reporting Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot, in Tokyo | Photo Credit: AP

Japan’s NHK public television has reported that the former Prime Minister is in ‘heart failure’. It was not immediately clear how serious Abe’s injuries were or if he was still displaying vital signs.

The term heart failure means the heart cannot sufficiently pump blood and supply necessary oxygen to the rest of the body. In Japan, officials sometimes use the term to describe situations where victims are no longer alive but before a formal declaration of death has been made. - PTI

Shinzo Abe | Japan’s eternal Prime Minister

Mr. Abe, 65, was Japan’s youngest post-war Prime Minister when he came to office in 2006. The grandson of a former PM Nobusuke Kishi, and the son of a former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, he was destined for politics.

Mr. Abe’s biggest legacy may have been on the foreign policy front.

Hiroyuki Akita, a commentator at Nikkei in Tokyo, says Mr. Abe more than his predecessors pushed the idea of an “Indo-Pacific” region governed by rules and international norms, and “established a base for regional security cooperation by the U.S. and Japan, India, Australia.” Mr. Abe particularly backed closer ties with India, the one relationship that had broadly escaped the ups-and-downs that marked Japan’s other close ties, including with the U.S.

WATCH: Bystanders rush to help former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he is shotpic.twitter.com/vgk7fn323p — BNO News (@BNONews) July 8, 2022

TOKYO

