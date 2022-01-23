National

Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe given Netaji Award 2022

File photo of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe   | Photo Credit: AP

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was conferred with the Netaji Award 2022 by Netaji Research Bureau on January 23.

Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Nakamura Yutaka received the honour on behalf of Mr. Abe at a function at the Elgin Road residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki addressed the programme virtually from New Delhi.

Sugata Bose, the grand-nephew of the legendary freedom fighter and Director of Netaji Research Bureau, described Mr. Abe as a great admirer of Netaji.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2022 1:48:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/ex-japan-pm-shinzo-abe-given-netaji-award-2022/article38313474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY