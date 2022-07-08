Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe shot in chest during event in Nara, rushed to hospital

The Hindu Bureau July 08, 2022 08:37 IST

Shinzo Abe, who stepped down as Japan’s Prime Minister in 2020, was delivering a speech in Nara when two gunshots were heard and he collapsed on stage

File photo of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe | Photo Credit: AP

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was reportedly shot in the chest twice while delivering a speech in Nara, according to multiple Japanese media sources. According to Japan’s public broadcaster NHK, Mr. Abe collapsed and was bleeding as people heard two gunshots. He was then rushed to a hospital. According to LDP officials, he was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital. Police have nabbed one suspect. Mr. Abe, 67, was making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday’s election for the Japan Parliament’s upper house. Longest-serving prime minister Mr. Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health in August 2020, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy. “I have decided that I will step down as prime minister, with the belief that I cannot continue being prime minister if I do not have the confidence that I can carry out the job entrusted to me by the people,” Mr. Abe had told a news conference. More details on the incident are awaited.



