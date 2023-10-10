Israel-Palestine conflict LIVE updates | Do not get involved in Israel crisis- top U.S. general warns Iran

The death toll in Israel has surged to more than 800 after a surprise attack by Hamas, while the death toll in the Gaza Strip rose to 687

October 10, 2023 06:37 am | Updated 06:40 am IST

The Israeli government promised Monday to hunt down Hamas fighters and to punish the Gaza Strip following a surprise weekend attack that killed more than 900 people in Israel, including at least 260 at a crowded music festival that became the scene of one of the country’s worst civilian massacres.

A day after formally declaring war, Israel’s military worked to crush Hamas fighters who might remain in southern towns and intensified its bombardment of Gaza, where almost 500 people have died since Saturday’s unprecedented incursion.

Major airlines have suspended flights in and out of Israel. Hamas officials cited long-simmering tensions including a dispute over the sensitive Al-Aqsa Mosque sacred to both Muslims and Jews.

The U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to Israel. The leaders of numerous Western nations, including Britain and Germany, have condemned the attacks by Hamas, while Arab nations have urged that the fighting on both sides stop.

