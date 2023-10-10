Israel will fight a long war against terror and defeat those that are responsible for the attack that has killed hundreds of people, Foreign Minister of Israel Eli Cohen said on October 9. Addressing an online press conference attended by the global media, Mr Cohen hit out at Hamas and Iran and claimed that Israel has “no dispute” over land with Palestinians.
- October 10, 2023 06:40Israel fighting a war that it did not choose, says Foreign Minister Eli Cohen
- October 10, 2023 06:37Analysis | What did Hamas achieve from the attack on Israel?
Will Hamas achieve anything for the Palestinian cause from its attack on Israel? If the Yom Kippur war was fought between national Armies, here, Israel is facing an Islamist militant group. Also, if, in 1973, the fighting mostly took place in Sinai and Golan — territories captured and occupied by Israel — Hamas launched attacks into Israeli towns on its southern border and fired thousands of rocket s, killing some 700 Israelis, including many civilians.
- October 10, 2023 06:36For more context on the ongoing situation between Israel and Palestine
Here’s a collection of stories from The Hindu, that provide some context to the situation unfolding in Israel and Palestine:
A creation of the first intifada, Hamas has risen from a charity in Gaza to a key, controversial force of the Palestinians’ fight against occupation. Read more on the Hamas group here...
The elusive leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the beginning of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” Who is Mohammed Deif?
Islam’s third holiest mosque has become a flashpoint of Israel-Palestinian crisis. Read more on the Al-Aqsa mosque here...
- October 10, 2023 06:36Why did Hamas launch a surprise attack on Israel? | Analysis
On Saturday morning, Israel witnessed the largest attack from the enclave — and perhaps the worst security crisis in 50 years — when dozens of Hamas militants, using motorcycles, pickup trucks, boats, paragliders and mid-range rockets, launched a highly coordinated attack, infiltrating Israeli cities, hitting military bases and killing and taking hostage soldiers and civilians. The attacks, reminiscent of the 1973 Yom Kippur holiday attack by Egyptian and Syrian troops, took Israel by surprise.
- October 10, 2023 06:33Do not get involved in Israel crisis- top U.S. general warns Iran
The United States’ top general on Monday warned Iran not to get involved in the crisis in Israel and said he did not want the conflict to broaden. -Reuters
- October 10, 2023 06:28Hundreds in Argentina march for Israel
Hundreds of people took part in a march in support of Israel Monday in the capital of Argentina, which lost at least seven citizens in attacks by militant group Hamas that left hundreds dead.
The march took place at the corner of two streets in Buenos Aires respectively named the State of Israel and the State of Palestine. -AFP
- October 10, 2023 06:27U.S. says Americans likely held by Hamas after ‘ISIS-level savagery’
President Joe Biden said Monday that 11 Americans are dead and others are likely being held hostage by the Palestinian militant group Hamas after a surprise attack on Israel using what a US official called “ISIS-level savagery.” -AFP
COMMents
SHARE