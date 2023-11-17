Israel-Hamas war, Day 42 updates | Bahrain calls for Hamas-Israel ‘hostage trade’

November 17, 2023 06:56 am | Updated November 18, 2023 07:19 am IST

The Hamas-controlled health ministry said on Friday that 24 patients at a hospital in war-torn Gaza had died within 48 hours due to power outages, as Israeli forces searched the complex for Hamas hideouts.

The announcement came shortly after Israel agreed to a U.S. request to allow two fuel trucks a day into Gaza, following a UN warning that the shortages had halted aid deliveries and put people at risk of starvation.

The situation was dire at the Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, which Israel’s army said it was searching for a third day for suspected hideouts of fighters from the Islamist movement’s armed wing.

Hamas rejects an Israeli charge that it has a command centre at the hospital, where thousands of people, including wounded patients and premature babies, are believed to be inside. The hospital also denies the claim.

Israeli army’s air and ground campaign has killed about 11,500 Palestinians, including 4,700 children, according to Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

